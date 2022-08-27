Vikrant Rona OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep's recent outing Vikrant Rona performed well at the box office. Vikrant Rona was a blockbuster hit in Sandalwood after Yash's KGF 2. Vikrant Rona made a total collection of Rs 210 cr at the worldwide box office.

If you haven't watched the film yet and waiting for its digital release, then, we have super interesting news for you. Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona digital rights have been acquired by Hot Star for a humongous amount.

According to our trusted sources, Vikrant Rona is set to start streaming on Hot Star by middle of next month i.e September. However, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date of the film.

Vikrant Rona was written and directed by Anup Bhandari.Apart from Kichcha Sudeep, the film also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in lead roles. Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in a special cameo.