Vikrant Rona First Day Collections: Sudeep Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office

Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has taken a flying start at the box office. The film has received tremendous response from all quarters. Audience are just enjoying the 3D experience of Vikrant Rona on the big screen.

Twitter is big proof of the film's success as they can't stop gushing about the film.

Talking about Vikrant Rona's first-day collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 14.5 cr on the opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known.

We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

The film is directed by Anup Bhandari . Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manju under his production Shalini Arts, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.