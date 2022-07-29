Vikrant Rona Beats KGF 2: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep is a much senior star when compared to Rocking star Yash who became a national sensation with his KGF franchise. Yash and Sudeep are popular stars in Sandalwood. They also enjoy a solid fan following across the globe. Yash and Sudeep fans always have virtual wars whenever a new movie of either of the actors hit theatres.

They defend their own demi god on social media platforms. Are you a die-hard fan of Sudeep? Then, we have some great news to cheer you up on a dull Friday. Sudeep's latest movie, Vikrant Rona has managed to beat Yash's KGF 2 which was released in theatres on April 14 this year.

Now, before you jump the gun, read the details. Vikrant Rona has surpassed KGF 2 in IMDb rating as Sudeep's film has got the highest rating of 9.2 while Yash's KGF 2 has been rated 8.4 by the audience. Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has overtaken Yash's KGF 2. Check out the IMDb ratings of both the films:

Talking about box office collections, Vikrant Rona has earned a whopping Rs 14 cr on its opening day at the box office. It now remains to be seen how much the film would earn by the end of its theatrical run. Stay tuned for more updates.

