Vikram First Day Collections: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil Movie Mints Gold at Box Office

Kamal Haasan's latest outing Vikram has taken a flying start at the box office. The film earned glowing reviews from all quarters. The entire team of Vikram are in a celebration mood. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Vikram is fast filling in theatres across Chennai and other metropolitan cities.

The positive word of mouth, and decent ticket prices will surely draw audience to theatres in huge numbers.

Talking about the collections, Vikram has managed to earn Rs 30 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The film has earned $325K from USA alone.

#Vikram has crossed $325K on Friday in USA.. By evening — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

#Vikram Day 1 in Australia - A$233,754 Already, 2022 's 2nd Highest Grosser of Kollywood.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

The film is expected to join the Rs 100 cr club very soon. The makers of the movie are pretty confident about the film's success at the box office. Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

