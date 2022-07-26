Vikram Final Box Office Collections

Kamal Haasan is still basking in the glory of his recent outing—Vikram. The film did extremely well at the box office. Thanks to the gripping content, and brilliant acting by Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Fahadh Faasil, the film was a runaway hit.

Currently, Vikram is available on Disney plus hotstar.

The film also got good viewership on the digital platforms as soon as it hit the OTT screens. Vikram is said to have raked in a whopping Rs 400 cr at the worldwide box office.

Talking about Vikram final collections, Vikram made a business of Rs 33 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is very rare for a non-Telugu film.

Vikram was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film is likely to bag awards in 2023.