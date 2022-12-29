Vikram Director Up For A Multi Starrer With Sundeep Kishan, Uriyadi Vijay 

Young actor Sundeep Kishan has craved niche himself in Tollywood. Looks like he is likely to be seen in Tamil movies soon. If you are wondering what news we have in our store, here we go.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has never tasted failure at the box office. He has directed three films in Tamil - Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022), Karthi’s Kaithi (2019) and Vijay’s (Master). Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking forward to associate with Sundeep Krishan and Uriyadi Vijay.

The star director has plans of doing film with Sundeep and Vijay on the lines of a college election. It is expected to get launched in a couple of days from now.

On the career front, Sundeep Kishan will soon be appearing in Michael. The film's first look poster received a thumping response from all quarters. Its first song was released today.