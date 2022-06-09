Vikram Day 6 Collections: Kamal Haasan Movie Becomes Moneyspinner at Box Office

Veteran Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan's latest film, Vikram did not have much buzz before the release of the film. It apppears, Kamal Haasan was super confident about the film. The makers did not do extensive promotions for Vikram. Now, Kamal Haasan is the man of the hour. He is ecstatic because of Vikram's massive success at the box office.

Kamal Haasan gifted a swanky Lexus car to the film director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. He also gifted an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the film's 13 assistant directors.

Yesterday, Kamal Haasan also gifted Rolex watch worth ₹47 lakhs to Actor Suriya. For the unversed, Suriya essayed the role of Rolex in Vikram. After a long time, Kamal Haasan scored a hit with Vikram, the end credits hints at a sequel to the film.

Although, there's no official confirmation about the sequel to Vikram. Vikram is written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in the key roles.