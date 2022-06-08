Vikram Day 5 Collections: Kamal Movie's Dream Run at Box Office Continues

Kamal Haasan is basking in the success of his recent outing Vikram. The film is performing extremely well at the box office and is dominating Adivi Sesh’s Major at the box office.

Kamal fans can’t stop gushing about the film. Talking about the film collections, Vikram has managed to earn a whopping amount of Rs 8 crore on its fifth day at the box office.

The film's total collections are said to be Rs 200 crore, just in five days at the worldwide box office. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Reports say that Kamal Haasan has gifted a swanky car to Vikram’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil played lead roles in Vikram and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhana Bharathi, and Vasanth are seen in key roles.