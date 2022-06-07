Vikram Day 4 Collections: Kamal Movie Total Gross at Box Office

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's Vikram is having a dream run at the box office. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Vikram is on a record-breaking spree ever since it opened in theatres.

Vikram has smashed every possible record in just four days of its release.

The film has also earned glowing reviews from movie buffs and critics. Any wild guesses on how much Vikram earned from the Telugu states. There's no prizes for guessing the right answer.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram, we hear, has managed to earn Rs 10 cr from the Telugu states. Vikram has entered the profit zone in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film also made a business of Rs 150 cr at the worldwide box office.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj. Kamal Haasan's Vikram is giving stiff competition to Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major at the box office.

