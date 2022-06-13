Vikram Day 10 Collections: Kamal Haasan Movie Roars at Box Office

Kamal Haasan is busy enjoying the success of his latest outing Vikram with the film minting gold at the box office. Looks like Vikram is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. News is that the film is dominating the new release of Nani's Ante Sundarinki in the Telugu states.

Talking about the latest collections, Vikram has crossed $2.5 million at the US Box Office. The film is expected to surpass Rajinikanth's Petta and Kabali at the US box office. Vikram is heading to become the all-time second-highest grosser in Tamil... And Kamal Haasan is extremely happy about the massive success of Vikram.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Vikram minted Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide.

His tweet reads, "2022 Tamil Rs 150+ cr club - #Beast. Rs 200+ cr club - #Valimai. Rs 250+ cr club - #Vikram (sic)."

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil are seen in the lead roles, while Suriya plays a cameo in Vikram.