Vikram Creates New Record In Telugu states

Veteran Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan's recent outing—Vikram is setting the box office on fire ever since it released in theatres. The film is super strong even in its third week.

Last week, Kamal Haasan's Vikram surpassed the lifetime collections of Prabhas' Baahubali-The Conclusion in Tamil Nadu.

Vikram has become the highest grosser of this year. With each passing day, the film has set a new benchmark. The latest news we hear is that Vikram is racing towards Rs 15 cr share in Telugu states.

Here is the break up of #VikramHitList till Sunday (19 June) in Telugu states:

Andhra: ₹6,37,39,580

Ceded: ₹2.32,43,219

Nizam: ₹6,05,44,654

Total share: ₹14,75,27,453

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.