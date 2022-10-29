Vijay's Vaarasudu Audio Rights Sold For A Record Price

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is one of the leading stars in Kollywood. Vijay's upcoming film Vaarasudu has been in the news since its inception. The film has created much hype among the audience.

The latest news we hear is Vijay's Vaarasudu audio rights have been acquired by the T series for a fancy amount. However, the T-series is yet to issue an official announcement for what price they have bought the audio rights of the Varisu.

Vijay's Vaarasudu is set to be released in theatres next year during Pongal. Vijay's Vaarasudu will have an epic box office clash with Ajith's Thunivu for Pongal 2023.

The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Varisu is said to be a family entertainer The film has an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Khushbu and Sangeetha Krishna will be seen in prominent roles.