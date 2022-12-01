Vijay's Ranjithame Fails In Telugu

ThalapathyVijay's Varisu is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers have begun movie promotions for Varisu. Yesterday, the makers have unleashed the Ranjithame song from Varisu.

It became a sensational hit in Tamil as it clocked 75 million views just in the span of its release. Sadly, the Telugu version of Ranjithame fails to impress the audience due to tamil's flavour. Ranjithame is dubbed as an average track in Telugu.

The song, which was composed by S Thaman, penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Manasi.

The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady alongside Vijay in the film. Varisu lands in theatres on January 12, 2022.

