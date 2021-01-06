Vijay's Master Will Have Biggest Ever Release In Guntur

Vijay's much-awaited film 'Master' tickets are getting pre-booked in the blink of an eye in Telugu states. Vijay's Master is the most talked about and highly anticipated film of this year. Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for its releases. If pandemic didn't strike, the film would have opened in theatres a long back.

According to the latest reports, Vijay's Master will be releasing in multiple theatres in Guntur district. The film will have the biggest ever release in Guntur as per the sources. It is yet left to see how much the film is going to earn on opening day.

On the other hand, the makers of the movie have promised to fans and audience that they will release a new teaser or poster every evening till the film hits the big screens. Revealing the news, the makers wrote, “Each day is a #Master celebration! Let's add to the celebration with new #MasterPromo every evening. Stay tuned! Fans couldn't control their excitement and they are sharing it widely on all social media platforms.

The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The film will be released in several languages.