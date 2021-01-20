Vijay's Master On OTT Amazon Prime Video, Release Date Confirmed

Vijay bounced back with his latest outing Master. It is directed by Lokesh which is all set to become a profitable venture at the box office. The collections are testimony that most of the most of movie buffs have already watched Vijay's Master in theatres. His fans could have watched it more than thrice especially for Vijay's performance and punch dialogues in the film. We are damn sure, the film is making everyone glued to their seats thanks to the amazing content, background music and gripping direction.

The latest news we hear is Vijay's Master will soon be heading to Amazon. India's leading online streaming entertainment app, Amazon Prime Video has bought the rights of Vijay's Master for a fancy price. It is worth mentioning here that Vijay's Master is all set to be available on the video streaming site from February 13.

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, and Arjun Das in the lead roles. The film is believed to have a made business of Rs 150 cr at the worldwide box office. It has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the music for the same has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.