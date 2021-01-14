Vijay's Master Movie Off To Fantastic Start in Telugu States: Check AP, Telangana First Day Box Office Collections

Vijay's Master has been trending on all social media platforms for obvious reasons. Vijay's latest movie Master has got a solid opening day response from fans, audience and critics alike. For those who are unversed, Vijay's Master first day shows were cancelled in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to low occupancy.

The film was released in over thousands of screens in India alone. The makers also though the dubber version of Telugu to release in a large number of theatres but they couldn't do it, answers are the best known to them. Industry sources tell us that Vijay's Master has made around Rs 4.5 cr on opening day the box office. The film has made more than Rs 40 cr worldwide box office.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

