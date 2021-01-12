Vijay's Master First Day Box Office Collection Prediction

The most awaited Kollywood movie of the year, Vijay's Master will hit the big screens on Wednesday. Like every Vijay film, it has created a tremendous pre-release buzz. Expectations are riding high on this film as it brings two leading actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi under one roof. Master is a big-ticket film and Vijay, being the lead actor has driven huge buzz among the audience so far.

It is expected to be an ultimate action ride for the audience. Looking at the current trend, Vijay's Master is expected to rewrite several box office records. Trade analyst predicts that Vijay's Master will register a Rs 60 to 20 cr on opening day at the box office in all the languages. It remains to be seen how the film is going to do at the box office.

The film is Directed by Lokesh Kanagara, it also featured Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, is produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios. It is set to release in Tamil on January 13, making it a Pongal release. Its Hindi version will open on January 14.It was scheduled to release in 2020, but got postponed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and shutting down of theatres.