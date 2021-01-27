Vijay's Master Closing Collections

Actor Vijay is basking in the success of his recently released 'Master' is having a dream run at the box office. Vijay has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. Everyone expected that the Master would fetch some profits at the box office. Unfortunately, the film has rejected by critics, fans and audience due to poor script. The film has become the talk of the town since its release for a number of reasons. The Telugu distributors have given a lot of preference to Master and they have allotted more screens to Vijay's film. As soon as makers heard the reviews from the audience, the telugu distributors have cancelled the Master first-day shows due to low occupancy. Later, they have allotted Master theatres to Ravi Teja starrer KRACK.

According to latest sources, Vijay's Master is all to premiers on Amazon Prime Video from January 29. It has been only three weeks, the film hits the screens and it still has sometime time to run in theatres. But, the makers of the movie are believed to have given a nod to Amazon Prime makers to release the film on OTT platform.

Talking about Master final collections, it has managed to earn a domestic gross of Rs 185 crore, and a worldwide gross of Rs 225 crore plus, went on to become a profitable venture for filmmakers with negative reviews.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Master, in India and Abroad.

India Gross: Rs 185 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 228 crore

Distributor Share Break Down of Master:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 70 crore (Sold at Rs 62.50 crore)

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 14.4 crore (Sold at Rs 8.50 crore)

Karnataka: Rs 7.30 crore (Sold at Rs 5.00 crore)

Kerala: Rs 5.40 crore (Sold at Rs 4.50 crore)

North India: 2.50 crore

India Distributor Share: Rs 99.60 crore

Overseas: Rs 18.75 crore (Sold at Rs 15.50 crore)

Worldwide Distributor Share: Rs 118.35 crore