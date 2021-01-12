Vijay's Master Audience Review From US Premieres

Vijaj’s Master all set to hit theatres across the globe tomorrow. The US premieres were held a few hours ago.The film features Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

This is what the audience has to say about the film.

Check out Audience Review of Master from US Premieres...

Both #Master & #Eswaran Getting Positive Reviews Do Watch Both The Films & Enjoy Your pongal Holidays 👌👌👌 2um Tharamana Sambavam 👌👌 — நித்தி (@_Mr_vpn) January 12, 2021

Hats off to the entire #Master team for sticking strong with their decisions from the start and finally making it win 🔥 A salute to entire cast and crew for being positive these many days ❤️ @Lalit_SevenScr @Jagadishbliss @XBFilmCreators @actorvijay — GK (@_Vijayism) January 12, 2021

Receiving Many Positive Vibes From Tamil Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Others Actors Fans Love & Supports Towards Thalapathy Vijay #Master Movie..!! Really It's Means A lot To Us Nanbas..🙏🙏#MasterFilm #MasterPongal @actorvijay — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga ™ (@BTP_Offl) January 12, 2021