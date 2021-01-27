Vijay's Master On Amazon Prime Video Release Date

Actor Vijay is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Master'. Sadly, the film earned mixed reviews from fans and critics. It failed to survive for a long time and ended as an average hit at the box office. The film did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. For those who tuned late to the story, Amazon Prime has bought the online streaming rights of Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest offering Master which is still raking in decent moolah at the ticket window.

The makers of the movie have expected that the film will earn good profits at the box office as it features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. They both made the audience to sit up and take a notice of their performance but the content of the film failed to grab audience attention which led the film to become an average hit at the box office.

The latest news we hear that the film will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If reports are to go anything by Master will premiers on Amazon Prime Video from 29th of this month.

The songs have been topping the charts ever since it released and the film has broken all possible box office records till date and giving other movies a run for their money. Watch this space for all the updates on movies, review, box office collections etc.