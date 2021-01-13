Vijay's Master All India Collection On Day 1

Finally, Vijay's Master has released in theatres after a gap of 10 months. If sources are to be believed, the film has taken a fantastic opening at the box office. It is only Master which got released in Tamil Nadu. There are no other big-budget films to compete with Master. The film has created a lot of hype amongst the fans and audience. The makers of the movie who were impressed with trailer response from the general public. They have released the film in India in over 3800 screens, thereby becoming the biggest release till date for Vijay, by surpassing his last film, Bigil, which released on around 2500 plus screens.

Looking at the advance booking for Master film, trade pundits predict that Vijay's Master is estimated to collect 20 cr of all languages in India on opening day at the box office. On the other hand, the film met with negative reviews from fans and audience. Will it be possible for Vijay's Master to become Sankranthi winner of 2021. It remains to be seen, how the film is going to fare in further days.

#MasterFilm today. It is gonna be dhamaka for sure. Expecting 15-20 cr all-India collections for the #Vijay and #VijaySethupathi starrer. I am excited to catch #MasterPongal at theatres, are you? pic.twitter.com/WyX8bat7R6 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) January 13, 2021

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the lead roles. Produced by Xavier Britto, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.