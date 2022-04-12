Vijay's Beast First Day Collection Prediction

Thalapathy Vijay is excited about the release of his upcoming film—Beast. Fans have begun the countdown to the movie's theatrical release tomorrow and the Kollywood Thalapathy just can't wait for the premiere shows to begin. Vijay is eager to see audience' response to his upcoming film—Beast.

The film is slated for release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The film was banned in Qatar and Kuwait due to the terrorist angle in the film. Vijay's Beast has completed all the censor formalities and the film was awarded a U/A Certificate. Vijay's Beast advance booking in Chennai is said to be terrific.

The film tickets are selling like hot cakes in Tamil Nadu and across the world. This doesn't come a surprise as Vijay enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Looking at the advance booking of tickets, Vijay's Beast is expected to collect at least Rs 18 cr on its opening day at the box office. The film will clash with Yash's KGF 2 at the box office. It remains to be seen how much Beast is going to fetch by the end of its theatrical run.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. The film premieres will be held tonight in North America.

Also Read: Sravanthi Total Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

