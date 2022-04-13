Vijay's Beast Collections from US Premieres

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has been released in theatres. The Nelson Dilipkumar film lived up to the hype created by the posters and trailer. Yet, Beast has opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics.

If you are waiting to know how much Beast made from premieres show. Last night, Beast premiers were held in North America and other parts of foreign countries.

Beast is said to have crossed $0.5 million mark at the USA box office. The Kollywood Thalapathy film is said to have earned $500, 962 which when converts into indian rupees is about Rs3.82 cr.

The total premiers collections of USA are yet be officially revealed. Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and Pooja Hegde is seen as the female lead in the film. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

