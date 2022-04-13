Vijay's Beast Audience Review From US Premieres
Kollywood Ilayathalapathy's Beast opened in theatres as a new year gift to Tamils. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced under the Sun Pictures and Red Giant movies banner.
The film stars Radheshyam actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the movie. Several songs from the movie are already topping insta trends as reels.
The US Premieres of Vijay's Beast were held last night. Here's what the audience who watched the first day, first show of Beast. Let's find out what the audience has to say about the movie.
#HalaMathiHabibo is a visual treat, extraordinary dance by #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 in recent times.#beast#BeastMovie #BeastFDFS #BeastModeON pic.twitter.com/5ZtAo5fcxg
— Ramnath (@armedramnath) April 12, 2022
Is this Tn response to Allu Arjun? 😂😂😂😂 #Beast #BeastFDFS pic.twitter.com/fGr3AMboAD
— CRACK (@h10_________) April 12, 2022
#Beast Celebration started in Tamil Nadu 🔥
Fans assembled at theatres during midnight itself to witness #ThalapathyVijay's #BeastMovie
First show starts at 4am 💥#BeastFDFS @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/piK9bS6Cn7
— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 12, 2022
Show time 😍😍😍 #BeastFDFS pic.twitter.com/imUcVQMrRm
— Praveen kumar (@nickxeno96) April 12, 2022
Finally The Has Come 💥💥💥
All The Very Best @actorvijay Anna 👑
And The #Beast Team 🤝
திரை தீ பிடிக்கும்...🔥🔥🔥#ThalapathyVijay 😎#BeastMovie #BeastModeON #BeastFDFS #BeastFromToday pic.twitter.com/k9o4SOp3yu
— ★Շɦɨʏααη ɮǟɮʊ★ᶜᵒᵇʳᵃ (@1ChiyaanBabu) April 12, 2022