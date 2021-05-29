Vijayendra Prasad Reveals Alia Bhatt's Role In RRR

Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad always maintains a low profile, even though he is the brain behind his magnum opus projects.

Recently, he appeared as a guest on Ali Tho Saradaga talk show. When he was asked about to talk about Alia’s role in much-talked movie, ‘RRR’. Vijayendra Prasad stated, “Alia Bhatt is a surprise package in ‘RRR’. She has a limited screen space in ‘RRR’, but, she will be seen in every scene."

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Sita in the film. She is going to share screen space with Ram Charan in the film. It marks her debut in Tollywood. After hearing from Vijayendra Prasad about her character in ‘RRR’, Alia fans are going gaga over RRR on social media.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is yet to shoot two songs in the film, one features both Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And other one would be between Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. Rajamouli is planning to shoot the remaining portions once the country returns to normalcy from the second wave of the pandemic.

The film is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are also playing pivotal characters in the film.