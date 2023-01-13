Vijayendra Prasad Launches First Look Poster Of O Saathiya 

Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty are playing the lead roles in the upcoming youthful musical and romantic entertainer O Saathiya directed by Divya Bhavana and produced by Chandana Katta under the banner of Thanvika Jashwika Creations. It is a matter of pride that both the director and the producer are ladies.

This is the second movie for hero Aryan Gowra who made his debut with zombie movie G – Zombie, wherein Mishti Chakravarty has done a good number of movies in Telugu as a lead actress.

Legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad released first look and motion poster of the movie and wished the team all the luck. The first look poster looks very captivating. Music director Vinnu provided a pleasant score for motion poster.

EJ Venu is the cinematographer, while Carthic Cuts is the editor.