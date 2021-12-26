Vijay Shankar, G Surya Teja, Relax movie makers Different Suspense Thriller ‘Focus’

Vijay Shankar is well noted for the Telugu audience with his different kinds of roles. Now He is coming up as the main lead with another different story. Skyra Creations presents Relax movie makers producing the titled ‘Focus’. G Surya Teja is introduced as the director for this suspense screenplay-based film.

‘Focus’ is a Murder Mystery backdrop film with interesting twists and turns that will engage the audience. Famous actress Suhasini Maniratnam plays a crucial role and Ashu Reddy who is familiar to the Telugu people is playing the female lead role.

Vijay Shankar playing the Police Officer role and Suhasini Maniratnam appearing in the Judge role.

Bhanu Chander, Jeeva, Shayaji Shinde, Bharath Reddy, Surya Bhagavan in another important role.

Director Surya Teja Said: With the title of ‘Focus’, Film Industry, as well as Audience, kept the focus on our film. There have been a lot of movies in Murder Mystery backdrop but our film ‘Focus’ is different from all films. Our film will give a different experience to the audience who would like the Murder Mystery and Suspense Thriller films. More details will be revealed soon.

Cast: Vijay Shankar, Ashu Reddy, Suhasini Maniratnam, Bhanu Chander, Jeeva, Shayaji Shinde, Bharath Reddy, Surya Bhagavan Etc

Crew :

Director : G Surya Teja

Production: Relax Movie Makers

Presents: Skyra Creations

Editor: Satya G

DOP: J Prabhakar Reddy

Music : Vinod Yajamanya

PRO: Siddu