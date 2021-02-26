Vijay Sethupathi's Oka Manchi Roju Chusa Cheptha Gets A Release Date

Looks like stars are working in Vijay Sethupathi's favour. In a span of two months, Vijay Sethupathi has delivered two back to back blockbuster hits at the box office with Master and Uppena. Both films did fantastic business at the box office. Currently, he is awaiting for the release of his upcoming film ' Oka Manchi Roju Chusa Cheptha'.

In a press conference, the makers of the movie have officially announced the release date of the film. Vijay Sethupathi-Niharika's ' Oka Manchi Roju Chusa Cheptha is slated for release on March 19. While addressing the media, Director Ravipuri Venkat Swamy stated that " Oka Manchi Roju Chusa Cheptha was a smash hit in Tamil. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a new different role and it will be a complete action entertainer. Audience will surely love the film".

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Niharika, the film also features Gautam Karthik, Gayatri Shankar, Vijay Chandrasekhar and others. The music has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

