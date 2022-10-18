Vijay Sethupathi Launches First Look Of Priyamani From Dr 56

Priyamani is a powerhouse of talent who won many awards in her long career. The actress is playing the lead role in the upcoming crime thriller Dr 56 being directed by Rajesh Ananda Leela and produced by Praveen Reddy T under Hari Hara Pictures. Praveen, Deepak Raj Shetty, Ramesh Bhat, and Yathiraj are the other prominent cast of the movie.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi launched the first look of Dr 56 and Priyamani appears intense in it, wearing a black coat. In the background, we can see papercuts of different crimes. Like the title logo, the first look also generates inquisitiveness.

The story and screenplay for the movie is provided by Praveen, while the music is scored by Nobin Paul with cinematography by Rakesh C Thilak. Vishwa N M is the editor for the movie for which dialogues were penned by Bhargava Ram. Dr. Challa Bhagyalakshmi and J Lakshman penned lyrics.

AN Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations will be releasing the movie in Telugu. Prabhudeva’s Flashback, Vara IPS, and Chasing are ready for release from the banner. All these movies will be hitting the screens soon.

Coming to Dr 56, the movie will have a simultaneous release in all south Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.