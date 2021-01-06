Vijay Master Telugu AP, Telangana Box Office Collection Prediction

One cannot deny the fact that Vijay featuring Master is one of the year's most anticipated movies which is all set to open in theatres on 13 January 2021. Master is undoubtedly the biggest release of this year, and box office expectations with the movie is extremely for obvious reasons. According to the reliable sources, the film seems to have a did a pre-release business of Rs Eight crores in Telugu states. If the movie collects another eight cr then Master will be declared as the biggest hit in Telugu.

Considering the hype and advance booking for the film, Master is expected to witness one of the biggest opening day box office collection in India. Trade sources predict that Vijay starrer Master might earn approximately Rs 25 crore to 30 cr on opening day at the box office including all the languages.

The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The film will be released in several languages.