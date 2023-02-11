Vijay To Learn From Dhanush: Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay and Dhanush are among the most famous star heroes in Kollywood. Any film of these actors would create magic at the Kollywood box office. As is known, actors from across South Indian film industries are planning multiple lingual releases. Most of the time, it is hard for dubbed versions to do well in theatres.

Cutting to the chase, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu was released in Tamil and Telugu. The film failed miserably at the box office in Telugu. One of the reasons for the film's failure is that Vijay didn't promote it in Telugu.

Actor Dhanush is promoting SIR in Telugu widely. He also attended the trailer launch event in Hyderabad. Dhanush is expected to grace the pre-release event of SIR in Hyderabad which will be held on February 14.

Dhanush's promotions for SIR might fetch some returns at the box office. Vijay should learn from Dhanush in promoting the films. Undoubtedly, Dhanush participating in Telugu promotions might help the film to do well in theatres. SIR is directed by Venky Atluri and the film will hit the big screens on February 17, 2023.