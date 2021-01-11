Vijay Fans From Kerala Will Travel To Tamil Nadu, Karnataka To Watch Master Movie

Vijay starrer Master is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is all set to open in theatres on January 13, 2021. Master tickets are selling like hotcakes in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka except in Kerala. If sources are to be believed, Master will not get a theatrical release in Kerala.

In a recent meeting hosted by Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEOUK), Dileep and Antony Perumbavoor who head the group argued that opening the theatres for a Tamil movie will set a bad example. Even though several theatre owners requested Dileep to change his decision, the actor-producer took a strong stand and made it clear that preference should be given to movies made in Malayalam. Will Vijay fans travel from Kerala to Tamil Nadu to watch Vijay's Master in theatres. Vijay enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala and they wouldn't mind travelling to Tamil Nadu or Karnataka to watch his movie.

The film is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. The film will be released in several languages.