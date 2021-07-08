Vijay Fan Watches Bigil, While Doctors Do Their Job!

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil industry. Although he works in Tamil cinema, Vijay is also known in Telugu states for his acting chops and killer looks. Vijay enjoys a huge fan base all over the southern states, especially in his region Tamil Nadu. In India, we see stars fans will worship their idols by going to any length.

Recently, Vijay fans was met with an accident and he was scared of surgery. Doctors who got to know that he is die-hard fan of Vijay, have made him to watch the Bigil movie on his mobile to get distracted from the surgery. As Vijay fan was enjoying the movie, doctors have completed the surgery. Now, Vijay fans are thanking the audience for treating him by implementing the unique idea.

Bigil was released in 2019 and is written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment

On the career front, Vijay will next be seen in 'Beast'. Vijay's Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das and Yogi Babu will appear in key roles. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.