Vijay Deverakonda's Third Single Aafat Video Teaser From Liger Out

Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) directed by ace director Puri Jagannadh is releasing on August 25th. Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with Liger.

The film’s trailer and two songs - Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge are out and were greeted to excellent response. The third song - Aafat will be out tomorrow at 6 PM.

A small teaser has been unveiled ahead of the song release. The song is set in a beach house in the backdrop of a beautiful sea when the sun is setting.

The actress tries to tempt the hero and call him to her for romance. The hero who is initially reluctant finally goes to her right under the nose of her mother. The romance that follows later is beautiful. The visuals and the situation looks sensational.

We do not get to hear the lyric in the song but the music is pleasing. The teaser sets a perfect mood for the song releasing tomorrow.

Simha and Sravana Bhargavi are the singers for the Telugu song. Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar penned the lyrics. Tanishk Bagchi has composed music for this song while Piyush-Shazia are the Choreographers. Azeem Dayani is the music supervisor.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.