Vijay Deverakonda's Stoic Silence Speaks Volumes

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is back to work after his previous movie failed miserably at the box office. The movie failed to live up to the audience expectations after creating all that hype with dialogues, songs, posters and teasers.

Deverakonda is obviously upset with the lukewarm response to Liger at the box office. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh. According to sources, the Vijay Deverakonda movie made a business of Rs 78 cr at the box office. The film has ended up as the biggest flop in Deverakonda's career. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda was invited to the SIIMA awards 2022 in Bengaluru.

Deverakonda bagged the award for being the Youth Icon South Male. As part of media interaction, Deverakonda was asked to talk about his upcoming projects, especially about his upcoming film—Jana Gana Mana as the film is rumoured to have been shelved by the makers after Liger's disastrous results. However, Vijay Deverakonda refused to talk about Jana Gana Mana. Vijay was quizzed, “Do you want to talk about your other projects,” responding to which, he quickly replied, “No, I don’t wish to talk about my other projects here.”

On the career front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kushi. The film features Samantha as the leading lady opposite Vijay. The movie is is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on 23 December 2022.