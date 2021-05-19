Vijay Deverakonda's Social Media Milestone

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the biggest stars in TFI. He always stays active on social media for regular interaction with fans. He often shares interesting news or pictures with fans on his insta handle.

Looks like Deverakonda's fan base is growing on Instagram. The actor has achieved another milestone of garnering 12 million followers. It is indeed celebration time for his fans, as he is the first actor from Tollywood to touch the 12 million mark. The other top Telugu stars are behind him in most loved celebrities on social media.

On the professional front, Deverakonda will next be seen in ‘Liger’, which is being helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Deverakonda had a dream to work Puri Jagannadh. Finally, the former is fulfilling it with Liger. But, we have to see whether the film will do create fireworks at the box office or not. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the female lead in the film. It marks her debut in Tollywood.