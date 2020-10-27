Vijay Deverakonda's Review On ‘Colour Photo’

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most bankable actors in the entertainment industry. He earned stardom with his hard work and is very dedicated towards his profession. He never steps back to encourage new talent. Vijay Deverakonda shared his review on latest release ‘Colour Photo’ features Suhas, Chandini in lead roles. The film was released on the digital platform ‘AHA’ on October 23rd and gathered immense love and appreciation from all quarters.

Check out the tweet posted by him:

#ColourPhoto What a cute touching sensitively made film! I can see how so many friends have come together to make this film and I can feel how much this means to them.. You have all done terrifically well. @ActorSuhas - special love for you, nuvvu edusthe naaku baadhaitadi.. pic.twitter.com/s3k5U0Hefm — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 26, 2020

On the career front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ which is being helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the female lead in the movie and it marks her debut in Telugu. The film is all set to hit the big screens in 2021.