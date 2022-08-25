Vijay Deverakonda's Liger US Premieres Collections

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has released in theatres. Vijay Deverakonda promoted the film extensively across the nation. Sadly, Liger has met with mixed reviews from critics, fans, and movie buffs. Several memes are being made on Liger, netizens are slamming the film's director Puri Jagannadh over his weak and predictable story.

If you recall, the advance booking of tickets for Liger was good. Last night, US premieres were held in North America. Liger has managed to earn $300k from US premieres and the film is inching to touch the half-million mark with premiere collections alone. Despite the mixed talk, the film is still expected to do good business as there are no big movies releasing this week.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is financed by Jagannadh and Charmmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions. Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna among others are seen in prominent roles.