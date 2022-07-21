Vijay Deverakonda's LIGER Trailer Review

After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by sharing a bold poster featuring The Vijay Deverakonda, the makers of the Pan India film Liger (Saala Crossbreed) then came up with the first single Akdi Pakdi which shook the entire nation. They have further fuelled the excitement of viewers by dropping the theatrical trailer of the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Megastar Chiranjeevi, alongside Prabhas launched the Telugu trailer, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Malayalam and Ranveer Singh released the Hindi trailer.

While the film’s first glimpse introduced Vijay Deverakonda’s character, the trailer takes us inside into his wild world. Begins with Vijay Deverakonda entering the ring, with Ramya Krishna’s voice briefing the reason behind the name of Liger for his son. “My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger,” she utters.

It’s the bumpy journey of a chaiwala, his efforts to represent India and win the MMA title, with many obstacles in the progression. Girlfriend cheats him, though he loves her so much. He has a stammer which is one of the major challenges, wherein he becomes mad and does crazy acts, when he enters the ring. It’s a journey full of emotions, ups and downs. Legend Mike Tyson’s stylish intro, followed by the dialogue exchange with Liger is a feast to watch. When Vijay says, “I’m a Fighter,” Tyson, in reply says, “If you’re a Fighter, what am I.” The last frames of Tyson giving killer look gives a perfect finish to the trailer.

Director Puri Jagannadh has managed to assemble a great cast. He has done something unthinkable by bringing the international icon Mike Tyson into the project and has shown Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before action-packed avatar. Brought a unique body language for the character, Vijay charms with his looks and performance. Puri and Vijay duo ‘Watt Laga Diya’ with this visually-striking extravagant trailer.

Ramya Krishna makes strong impact with her acts as typical mother from slums. Ananya Pandey gets a trendy role, wherein Ronit Roy appeared as coach.

Technically, the trailer looks solid. The production design and the cinematography are first class. In fact, they are a major strength. Background score with different sounds give perfect elevations. The trailer cut is flawless with sharp editing. This is an illustrious team that has come up with a masterwork.

Puri Connects is producing the movie, in collaboration with Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

While cinematography for the movie is by Vishnu Sarma, Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger will have Pan India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 25th August, 2022.