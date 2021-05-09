Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Teaser Release Postponed!

If things had gone as per the plan, we would have got a chance to see the teaser of happening hero Vijay Deverakonda’s first Pan India film LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) being directed by dynamic director Puri Jagannadh on 9 May.

In fact, the makers had made all preparations to reveal a power packed teaser today to mark Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday. However, that is not happening due to the current scenario. They have decided to postpone the teaser release and hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all.

The statement from the makers reads: “During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones.



We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for LIGER on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all.



Having said that, we assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Devarakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.



Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that - we are all in this together.



See you soon at the theatres when we’re healthy and strong as a country.



Sakshi Post wishes Vijay Deverakonda a very happy birthday. Stay safe, guys.

