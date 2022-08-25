Vijay Deverakonda's Liger OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's latest release Liger gathered mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Deverakonda's massive promotions for Liger couldn't save the film at the box office. Liger is expected to do well in North because of the content and dialogues.

Talking about Liger's digital release, Deverakonda's Liger digital rights have been bagged by Disney Plus Hotstar for a whopping amount. Deverakonda's Liger is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar by end of September.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is financed by Jagannadh and Charmmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions.

Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna among others will appear in prominent roles. Liger premieres will be held today in North America and other foreign countries.