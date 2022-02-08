Vijay Deverakonda's Liger OTT Deal Locked!

Tollywood youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Deverakonda's upcoming movie Liger is the most awaited film of the year.

The film has increased hype among the audience with posters and teasers. The latest news we hear is that Liger digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video for a whopping amount Rs 60 cr. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage.

The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be released in two languages—Hindi and Telugu. Liger is financed by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film is slated for release in theatres on August 25.

