Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Liger Last Leg of Shooting Schedule In Mumbai

Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film LIGER (Saala Crossbreed) is nearing completion. The film’s last and major shooting schedule has commenced today in Mumbai. Vijay Deverakonda and other prominent cast is participating in the shoot. The film’s complete production formalities will be completed with this latest schedule.

Dashing director Puri Jagannadh who is known for presenting his heroes in stylish best avatars is showing Vijay Deverakonda in never seen before stylish and action avatar in this crazy Pan India project. Vijay turned into beast mode for the character and his makeover amazed all and sundry.

The film’s glimpse that was released on the eve of New Year gave a glimpse of the adrenaline pumping MMA fight sequences that the film has in store for audiences and also showed the struggles of the ‘Slum Dog Of Streets Of Mumbai’ and ‘The Chai Wala’.

Liger is going to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, as it features Legend Mike Tyson in a mighty role. Fans and cine goers are waiting with bated breath to witness the real action on big screens.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.