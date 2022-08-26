Vijay Deverakonda's Liger IMDB Rating

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is facing a lot of criticism after the movie's release. People are bashing Puri Jagannadh for a poor script in Liger. They are asking how will the makers hide their faces after the movie's disaster.

Liger has received poor reviews from critics, fans and public alike. However, the film registered good bookings before its release. According to reports, Liger afternoon shows did not see much occupancy due to poor talk for the film.

Forget about the critics' rating, do you know how much Liger got rated on users' movie database site IMDb? Well, you will be shocked to know that Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is the first film with great hype to get the worst rating. The film has been rated 2.0 on a scale of 10, which is the worst for any Telugu movie.

IMDb is an online movie database on which users rate a film based on on critics and public reviews. Liger has got the worst rating which was least expected after all the hype surrounding the movie.

Now, you can imagine the kind of talk Liger may have garnered after its very first day of screening. Sadly, Liger has become the fouth disaster in Deverakonda's career after his previous outings—Dear Comrade, Nota and World Famous Lover. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and bankrolled by Karan Johar.

