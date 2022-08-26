Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Hits Jackpot Despite Negative Reviews?

The Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s highly anticipated movie Liger which was released worldwide yesterday with sky high expectations impressed one and all for its content, presentation of characters, commercial elements and drama. The positive talk has reflected in the film’s box office collections.

Liger has grossed Rs 33.12 Cr on its opening day worldwide in all the languages. The movie received encouraging reports in other languages as well, thus it got earth-shattering opening all over. It’s a huge attainment that the movie released on a week day to gross a massive 33.12 Cr on first day.

It’s pretty common for movies with huge buzz witnessing houseful boards for morning and matinee shows. Nonetheless, Liger saw huge occupancies for first and second shows as well.

As per trade analysts, the bookings are good for today as well. The four days long weekend and then Ganesh Chaturthi holiday (Wednesday) is going to help the movie to mint massive collections in its first week. Since there’s no big competition for Liger this week, there will be no stopping for the movie.

Liger has amassed over half million dollars in overseas and this is a big start in the region. 1 Million in first weekend is a cake walk for the mass action entertainer.