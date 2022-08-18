Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Gets Twitter Emoji

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Pan India film Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh is all set for a grand release worldwide on August 25th. Meanwhile, promotions are happening aggressively for the movie which is carrying exceptional buzz. From trailer to songs, every promotional stuff went viral on social media platforms.

Now, Liger gets Twitter emoji. It’s the only third Telugu movie to get Twitter emoji, after Prabhas’ Saaho and Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This is going to play a vital role in the social media promotions of the movie.

#Liger , #WaatLagaDenge and #LigerHuntBegins are the final hashtags that can be used for Twitter posts. The film will be arriving in just one week and Liger is going to be everywhere in social media platforms.

Ananya Pandey essayed Vijay Deverakonda’s love interest in the movie that also featured international icon Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, etc.

Puri Connects, in association with Dharma Productions, is bankrolling the project.