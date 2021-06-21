Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Gets Fancy OTT Offer

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has been in the news for a long time. According to our trusted sources, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger makers are said to have received a fancy OTT offer for a whopping amount of Rs 200 cr from a top market player. It remains to be seen whether 'Liger' makers will strike a deal or not.

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmee Kaur and Karan Johar. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey will be sharing screen with Vijay Deverakoonda in 'Liger'.

The movie is likely to hit the screens in a couple of weeks from now. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. We will keep you posted on the 'Liger' release date of the film as soon as we hear from filmmaker's end.