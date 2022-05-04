Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Audio Rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Youth sensation Vijay Deverkaonda's upcoming film Liger is making the news since its inception. Liger is going to be the first pan india film in his career. Liger will be released in multiple languages.

Expectations are riding high on the project. The movie's poster and teaser has received thumping response from all quarters and also raised the bar for other filmmakers.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Liger audio rights have been sold for a fancy price. Liger audio rights have been bagged by Sony Music India for a whopping amount of Rs 16 cr. It is said to be a fancy deal for a movie of any young actor in recent years.

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is financed by Charmee Kaur, Karan Johar under the banners, Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. Ananya Pandey will be making her Telugu debut with Liger, as she is the leading lady in the film. Liger is slated to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.

