Vijay Deverakonda's Akdi Pakdi Track Clocks 17 M+ Views In 24 Hours

While the promo set the bar high, the first single Akdi Pakdi from Liger (Saala Crossbreed) shook the entire nation. Pan India Star The Vijay Deverakonda and the very stunning Ananya Pandey’s crazy dances to the mass track garnered never seen before kind of response.

Within 24 hours, the song clocked over 17 Million views with 850K+ likes (all languages). The blockbuster mass track is trending top on YouTube. It's a perfect beginning for the musical promotions of the movie.

Mass maker Puri Jagannadh is luring masses with every promotional material. He is showing Vijay Deverakonda in a first of its kind action role, and it’s first time for the actor to dance on a mass number.

The joint production venture of Puri connects, Dharma Productions is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.