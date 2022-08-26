Vijay Deverakonda Saved Puri Jagannadh: Deets Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda could be feeling low due to the negative talk for his recent outing—Liger. The film is barely surviving at the box office. Liger had the potential to develop into a gripping story, if Puri talked only about Martial Arts as the game is yet to gain momentum in India as a full fledged professional sport.

A section of the audience is blaming Vijay Deverakonda for Liger's failure. But anyone who watched Deverakonda's performance in Liger, would say that Deverakonda is not the reason for the film's failure.

Vijay Deverakonda has nailed his performance like a pro. He must have accepted the film even to let people know the problems faced by those who stammer. In fact, everyone and anyone who watched Liger is praising Vijay's performance to the skies. This simply means, the actor is a saving grace in the film. He has given his best.

Liger has an impressive cast—Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson, who have a mammoth fan following in their own regions. People blaming Deverakonda for the film's failure is wrong as it is Puri Jagannadh's weak plot that is responsible for the movie getting mixed reviews for Liger. Some critics have even dubbed Liger script clueless writing. Liger is perhaps the worst work of Puri Jagannadh till date. What's your opinion? What do you think is the reason for Liger's failure? Please let us know in the comments section below.

